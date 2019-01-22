Police issue new appeal to help find missing north-east teenager Joshua

Police have issued a renewed appeal to help find a missing north-east boy.

Joshua Coombes was last seen in the Saltoun Place area of Fraserburgh at around 11pm last Thursday.

The 15-year-old is known to have links to Mintlaw, Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

Joshua is 5ft 5ins tall, slim build and has light brown/mousey brown short hair, which is faded at the sides.

He has brown eyes, speaks with a Scottish accent and when he was last seen was wearing a long-sleeved black top, black bottoms and grey trainers.

Sergeant Scott Mckay said: “Joshua is well known in the Fraserburgh area and also has links to Mintlaw, Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

“It is believed that he may have travelled to the Aberdeen area and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to get in touch by calling 101.

“We would also appeal to Joshua to contact us to confirm he is safe and well.”

Anyone with any information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote MP190100190.