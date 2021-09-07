Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police say missing Paisley man may have travelled to Moray

By Lauren Taylor
07/09/2021, 1:57 pm Updated: 07/09/2021, 2:04 pm
Lia Yun Xue is missing from Paisley.
Police believe a man missing from Paisley may have travelled to Moray.

Lia Yun Xue was last seen on Christie Street, Paisley, around midnight on Friday August 27.

He is a Chinese national and is described as being of medium build, with shaved dark hair and a beard.

Mr Xue was wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans and was carrying a large blue roller suitcase and brown holdall bag.

Police now believe he may have travelled to Dufftown.

Sergeant Stuart Byers from Paisley police station said: “It is thought that Lia Yun Xue may have travelled to the Dufftown or the Moray area of Scotland, however, we have still to confirm that.

“Officers have been liaising with colleagues in the north-east of Scotland as well as British Transport Police and have been making enquiries in an effort to trace him since he was reported missing but so far there has been no further sighting of him.”

He is appealing for anyone with information about Mr Xue to contact Paisley police by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 2195.