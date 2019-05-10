Missing north-east woman traced ‘safe and well’

Officers have confirmed a missing north-east woman has been traced safe and well.
Kathleen Hadden was reported missing from the Cuminestown area yesterday morning.
And this morning police confirmed her car had been found near Ordiquhill.
In a statement officers said the 55-year-old has been traced safe and well.
We are pleased to confirm that Kathleen Hadden, who was reported missing from Cuminestown, has been traced safe and well.
The public are thanked for their assistance.
