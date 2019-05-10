Friday, May 10th 2019 Show Links
Missing north-east woman traced ‘safe and well’

by Callum Main
10/05/2019, 10:51 am Updated: 10/05/2019, 11:27 am
Kathleen Hadden
Officers have confirmed a missing north-east woman has been traced safe and well.

Kathleen Hadden was reported missing from the Cuminestown area yesterday morning.

And this morning police confirmed her car had been found near Ordiquhill.

In a statement officers said the 55-year-old has been traced safe and well.

