Missing north-east woman captured on CCTV travelling on bus to Elgin

A missing woman is believed to be in the Elgin area.

Police appealed to the public to help trace Amanda Pickens.

The 52-year-old from Banff was last seen at 9am in the town centre on Wednesday.

Today officers released a CCTV image they believe shows Ms Pickens on the Number 35 Stagecoach bus travelling to Elgin.

The force said she exited the bus in Elgin at 4.17pm at the bus station and that is the last known sighting of her.

Ms Pickens is described as being 5ft 7in tall, slim build and now has blonde hair. She speaks with an English accent and is thought to be wearing a knee-length black jacket and black boots.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts can contact police on 101, or via the Police Scotland website.