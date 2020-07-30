Missing north-east woman found safe and well

Police have traced a missing woman from a north-east town.

Amy Walkingshaw was reported missing from the Ellon area.

The 28-year-old was last seen around Findhorn Drive at around 1pm.

Police said she has now been traced “safe and well in Ellon”.

A statement on their website thanked the public for its assistance.

It read: “We’d like to thank the public who took the time to comment and respond to the post.”