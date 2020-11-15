Missing north-east man may have travelled to Aviemore

A north-east man who has been reported missing may have travelled to Aviemore in the past 24 hours, police have said.

Ronald Watson was last seen in the Kellands Road area of Inverurie at 1.15pm on Saturday.

The 76-year-old has not been seen since.

Officers said they have established through inquiries so far that he has been using his grey Volkswagen Tiguan – with registration number F14 RJW – to travel and may have travelled to the Highlands.

He is described as being 5ft 7, medium build, with white/grey receding hair.

Have you seen Ronald or his grey VW Tiguan (F14 RJW) in our around the Aviemore area? Please contact police on 101, quoting incident 2128 of 14 November. Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Sunday, November 15, 2020

Inspector Gareth Hannan said: “We are asking for anyone who thinks they have seen Ronald or his car, particularly in the west of Aberdeenshire and towards Aviemore, to please contact us as soon as possible. Any information could prove vital, as we continue our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.