A north-east man reported missing has been traced safe and well, police have said.

Officers had been looking for 35-year-old Michael Slater, from the Macduff area, who had not been seen since 3pm on Wednesday.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “The police in Aberdeen can confirm that Michael Slater was located safe and well on Wednesday, following extensive inquiries to locate him.

“The police wish to thank members of the public for their assistance throughout this inquiry.”