Missing north-east man found safe and well

by Annette Cameron
24/05/2020, 7:04 pm Updated: 24/05/2020, 8:20 pm
Connall Mackenzie, 21,  was last seen in the Westhill area of Aberdeenshire today
A missing north-east man has been found, police have confirmed.

Connall Mackenzie, 21, was last seen in the Westhill area of Aberdeenshire today but he has now been traced

Police have thanked the public for their help.