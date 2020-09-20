Missing Moray woman traced ‘safe and well’

A woman who was reported missing from Elgin has been traced.

Concerns where mounting for the wellbeing of Carol Jane Russell after she disappeared from the Moray town on Friday evening.

Police confirmed the 48-year-old, known as Raine, was located 10 miles away in Rothes.

A statement said: “Carol Jane Russell (known as Raine) who had been missing from Elgin since Friday, 18 September, was traced safe and well in Rothes this morning, Sunday, 20 September.

