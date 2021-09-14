Missing Moray woman Rhiannon Knight traced safe and well

A missing Moray woman who was believed to have travelled to Inverness when last seen, has been traced safe and well.

Rhiannon Knight, from Aberlour, was reported missing after she failed to turn up for an appointment at 7.15am on Monday, September 13.

The 24-year-old was last seen in the area of West Road in Elgin, but was believed to have travelled to Inverness by bus.

Police launched an appeal on Monday to help trace the missing woman with her family growing increasingly concerned as she didn’t have her medication with her.

Now, officers have confirmed Ms Knight has been found and she is safe and well.