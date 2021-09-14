Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Missing Moray woman Rhiannon Knight traced safe and well

By Denny Andonova
14/09/2021, 2:22 pm Updated: 14/09/2021, 2:25 pm
Rhiannon Knight who was reported missing yesterday has been traced safe and well.
A missing Moray woman who was believed to have travelled to Inverness when last seen, has been traced safe and well.

Rhiannon Knight, from Aberlour, was reported missing after she failed to turn up for an appointment at 7.15am on Monday, September 13.

The 24-year-old was last seen in the area of West Road in Elgin, but was believed to have travelled to Inverness by bus.

Police launched an appeal on Monday to help trace the missing woman with her family growing increasingly concerned as she didn’t have her medication with her.

Now, officers have confirmed Ms Knight has been found and she is safe and well.

