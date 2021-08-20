News / Local Missing Moray man Murray McLaren found By Michelle Henderson 20/08/2021, 10:05 pm Updated: 20/08/2021, 10:10 pm To go with story by Craig Munro. Police have issued an appeal for Murray McLaren, who was last seen in Elgin yesterday evening. Picture shows; Murray McLaren. Elgin, Moray. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown A man reported missing from the Elgin area has been traced safe and well. Murray McLaren was last seen close to Dr Gray’s Hospital in the town at around 8.30pm on Thursday. Police have now confirmed the 37-year-old has been traced safe and well. Officers took to social media to thank the public for sharing their appeal and assisting with their inquiries. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe