Missing man Robin Green traced ‘safe and well’

Police have confirmed 75-year-old Robin Green has been traced.
An urgent appeal was put out after he was reported missing from the West End area of Aberdeen.
He was last seen at around 10am on Thursday at Craigton Park in the city.
Officers have thanked the public for assisting their inquiries and Mr Green has been “traced safe and well”.
We are pleased to confirm that Robin Green (75) who was reported missing in Aberdeen has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who assisted our enquiries. pic.twitter.com/2n1EJm2yi7
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) May 7, 2021
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe