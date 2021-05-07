Show Links
Missing man Robin Green traced ‘safe and well’

By Ana Da Silva
07/05/2021, 11:07 am
Police have confirmed 75-year-old Robin Green has been traced.

An urgent appeal was put out after he was reported missing from the West End area of Aberdeen.

He was last seen at around 10am on Thursday at Craigton Park in the city.

Officers have thanked the public for assisting their inquiries and Mr Green has been “traced safe and well”.