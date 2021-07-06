Missing man Mindaugas Kubilius traced safe and well

A north-east man who was reported missing at the weekend has been traced safe and well.
Police issued an appeal for information to trace Mindaugas Kubilius after he went missing in Aberdeen City on Saturday.
CCTV images were also released alongside the call for witnesses to help generate potential leads.
Officers have now confirmed the 31-year-old has been traced and thanked the public for their assistance.
