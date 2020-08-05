Missing man last seen in north-east village traced ‘safe and well’

A man reported missing after he was last seen in a north-east village has been found safe and well, say police.

Vaclav Trejbal was last seen at Braemar Mountain Sports on Invercauld Road shortly after 9.00am yesterday and was believed to be mountain biking in the Braemar and Aviemore area.

However, officers have now confirmed the 34-year-old has been traced safe and well.