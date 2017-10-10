Missing man Duncan Adam traced safe and well

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man missing from his North-east home has been found “safe and well”.

Police had been appealing to trace Duncan Adam since Sunday night.

The 55-year-old had been reported missing from his Inverbervie home.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police can confirm missing person Duncan Adam has been traced safe and well in the Montrose area.

“Members of the public and media are thanked for their assistance.”

Officers had earlier discovered a white Vauxhall Corsa, owned by Mr Adam, parked at the National Nature Reserve during extensive inquiries to trace him.