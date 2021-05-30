Show Links
News / Local

Missing Banchory man Darren Morrison traced safe and well

By Denny Andonova
30/05/2021, 3:07 pm Updated: 30/05/2021, 3:14 pm
© ShutterstockPoliceman seeks information about the theft of 1000l of diesel in Moray

A man who reported missing on Saturday has been traced safe and well.

Officers appealed for help to trace Darren Morrison, who was last seen yesterday on the unclassified road between Banchory and Glassell, around half a mile north of Inchmarlo Golf Course.

Police have now confirmed the 32-year-old has been traced safe and well.

Officers thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.