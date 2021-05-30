A man who reported missing on Saturday has been traced safe and well.
Officers appealed for help to trace Darren Morrison, who was last seen yesterday on the unclassified road between Banchory and Glassell, around half a mile north of Inchmarlo Golf Course.
Police have now confirmed the 32-year-old has been traced safe and well.
Officers thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe