Missing kite-surfer found safe and well

A kite-surfer who went missing off Aberdeen beach has been found safe and well.

Police Scotland and HM Coastguard confirmed the man had made himself known to emergency services this morning.

Police, coastguard and Aberdeen lifeboat had earlier launched a multi-agency rescue operation after reports of the surfer in difficulty.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public shortly before 5pm.

A sail from the surfboard was later recovered amid reports the man had been seen swimming towards the shore.

A spokeswoman for the coastguard said: “The surfer came forward this morning and made himself known.

“He is safe and well.”

Grant Bruce, the volunteer helm of the Aberdeen inshore lifeboat, described conditions for the search as “very challenging”.

He added: “There was a stiff breeze across a 2-3 metre swell, further confused by backwash from the sea-wall and strong under-tows.

“Trying to search for a person in the water in such conditions is unquestionably difficult.”

