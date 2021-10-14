News / Local Missing Kemnay man has been found ‘safe and well’ By Lauren Taylor 14/10/2021, 10:09 pm A man missing from Kemnay has been found 'safe and well'. A 31-year-old man reported missing from the Kemnay area of Aberdeenshire has been found by police. Shaun Kelly was last seen in Aberdeen City at around 2.15pm on Wednesday, October 13. Police have now confirmed that Mr Kelly has been traced “safe and well” and have thanked the public for sharing their appeal to find him. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe