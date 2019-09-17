Missing Glasgow man James Gibson may have travelled to north-east

A missing Glasgow man may have travelled to Aberdeen or Peterhead according to officers.

James Gibson was reported missing from the Gallowgate area of Glasgow with family and friends growing increasingly concerned.

The 60-year-old was last seen at around 2pm on Saturday in Couper Street Edinburgh.

James is known to travel using public transport, particularly to the Aberdeen and Peterhead areas.

He is around 5ft 11in tall, wearing a hat, dark jacket, blue trousers, blue jumper and black trainers. He has grey hair and a beard.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Inspector Peter Jones from Leith Police station says “James has been missing for a number of hours now, this is completely out of character for him and his friends are understandably worried about it.

“We have a number of police resources out looking for James and I am now looking for the assistance from the public. ”

If you believe you have seen James or have any information please contact 101 quoting incident no. 2178 of the 14/09/19.