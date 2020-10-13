Missing Ellon man taken to hospital following police search

Police have found a man who went missing from his home in Ellon.

Ian Elmsley was reported missing from Slater Court last night.

A coastguard helicopter was spotted scouring the town for the 67-year-old, who has mobility issues, this morning.

Officers later confirmed Mr Elmslie had been traced, and taken to hospital to be checked over.

In a statement, the force said: “Many thanks to our colleagues of HM Coastguard who responded with their helicopter crew locating Mr Elmsley this morning.

“Mr Elmsley has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution due to having been outside for a long period of time.”