Missing Ellon man taken to hospital following police search

Police have found a man who went missing from his home in Ellon.
Ian Elmsley was reported missing from Slater Court last night.
A coastguard helicopter was spotted scouring the town for the 67-year-old, who has mobility issues, this morning.
Officers later confirmed Mr Elmslie had been traced, and taken to hospital to be checked over.
In a statement, the force said: “Many thanks to our colleagues of HM Coastguard who responded with their helicopter crew locating Mr Elmsley this morning.
“Mr Elmsley has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution due to having been outside for a long period of time.”
