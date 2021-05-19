Missing Ballater woman and her dogs traced ‘safe and well’

A Ballater woman who went missing with her two dogs has been traced “safe and well.”
Suzanne Dolan was reported missing from her home earlier today and had last been seen in Crathie on Sunday.
Her two dogs were also with her.
Now, police have confirmed that the 47-year-old has been traced safe and well.
They thanked the public for commenting and sharing the appeal.
