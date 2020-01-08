Missing Arbroath man has links to Aberdeen

Officers believe a missing Angus man may have links to Aberdeen.

Bailey Mearns, also known as Menmuir, was reported missing from the Abroath area yesterday.

The 21-year-old was last seen in the Strathairlie Avenue in the town at around 7am.

Bailey is around 5ft 11in tall, slim build with short black hair and a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a light grey Nike hooded jump, a pink t-shirt, black jogging bottoms and white Alexander McQueen trainers.

If you believe you have seen Bailey or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 3771 of January 6.

