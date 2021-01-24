Missing Allan’s ‘girlfriend’ set to take over duties after patroller spotted being ‘bundled’ into car

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of a north-east patrol officer has taken a worrying turn – after it emerged three men were spotted bundling him into the back of a car.

Mannequin Allan, who is dressed as a police officer, was “kidnapped” from his post the A93 where he reminded motorists to slow down on approach to Braemar.

But despite concerning eye witness reports of men bundling the officer into a car, there was some good news as it emerged Allan’s “girlfriend”, Annette, would soon be stepping in to fulfil his duties.

Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett took to social media to appeal for information after Allan’s disappearance on Saturday, in a post which has since gone viral.

And Cllr Blackett has now revealed she has received several leads.

She said: “Two separate people saw him being taken. Apparently, there were two young men posing by him and a third came along in a car and they bundled him into the car and drove off.

“One of them turned around and chased them but they were too fast.

“I was actually quite sad when we discovered he’d gone.

“The children loved him.

“Why take it? What is the point in taking something that’s just asking people to slow down a little bit? What’s the point?

“I don’t want the police to spend unnecessary time on it, but equally I don’t want people to go round taking things that don’t belong to them.

“I’m kind of hopeful that somebody will know who’s got him, even if it’s seeing him in a ditch, and bring him back to us.

“Because the news has been so widespread, somebody will know where he is.

“I’d be quite embarrassed if I’d done something like that and it went this viral.”

Cllr Blackett added that a replacement for Allan was on its way and would be kept “very, very secure”.

She said: “We’re going to replace him. His girlfriend Annette is going to arrive and take over.

“She will be very, very secure.”

The councillor, who represents the Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside ward, admitted the whole incident had been “hilarious” and said it had helped lift people’s spirits during lockdown.

She said: “The relief it’s given people from the nightmare of Covid has been overwhelming.

“So many people have contacted me and said this is hilarious. It is hilarious in many respects.”

Allan is known to many in the Deeside community as the never tiring law enforcer, reminding drivers of the 30mph speed limit on the A93 Braemar to Glenshee road.

The protector of children, elderly folk and red squirrels, the male mannequin was last seen at 1.30pm on Saturday dressed in his police uniform and a hi vis jacket.

Fellow ward councillor Peter Argyle, who is also deputy leader of Aberdeenshire Council, said he was hopeful Allan would be returned unharmed.

He said: “It’s disappointing. I’d like to think somebody is just having a bit of a joke and once they realise that they’ve done something a bit silly they’ll just put it back.

“I hope that’s the outcome, I can’t think anyone in Braemar would want to take it away for any other reason. It’s there for a purpose.

“I think in an ideal world whoever has got it will wait until it’s nice and dark and then go and put it back again. That would be an ideal outcome. Let’s hope for the best.”

Councillor Blackett’s initial Facebook appeal said: “KIDNAPPED: Allan took great pride in his role of reminding people driving into Braemar from Glenshee on the A93 that they were in a 30MPH speed limit.

“Children, elderly folk and red squirrels are all at risk if people forget.

“Now he has gone – and not of his own volition. Someone has taken him!

“HAVE YOU SEEN ALLAN?”

The post continued: “Who ever kidnapped him, please give him back – he was last seen at 1.30pm this afternoon (SAT) and is a gentle soul, never offends anyone and well liked here in Braemar.”