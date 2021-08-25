News / Local Missing Aberdeenshire teenager Ryan Shand has been found By Lauren Taylor 25/08/2021, 10:10 pm Updated: 25/08/2021, 10:13 pm Ryan Shand has been found. A teenager reported missing from Aberdeenshire has been traced by police. Ryan Shand was last seen in Kintore at 1pm on Monday. Police have now confirmed the 15-year-old has been traced, and thanked the public for their help in a Facebook post. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe