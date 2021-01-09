Missing Aberdeen woman traced following public appeal

An Aberdeen woman reported missing has been traced safe and well.
Police appealed to the public to help them trace Amanda Youngson on Saturday.
She was last seen in the Linksfield Place area at 3.35pm on Thursday.
The force has confirmed she has been traced safe and well and thanked “everyone for their assistance”.
