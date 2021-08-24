Missing Aberdeen woman Debbie Newlands traced

A woman reported missing from Aberdeen has been traced “safe and well” by police.

Debbie Newlands was last seen on Westburn Road in Aberdeen on Sunday, August 22 at around 3.30pm.

It was believed that she could have travelled to Glasgow.

Police have now confirmed that the 51-year-old has now been traced “safe and well”.

Members of the public have been thanked for sharing the police appeals to trace her.