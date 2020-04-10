Missing Aberdeen teenagers believed to have travelled to Warrington

Police are appealing for information to help trace two 15-year-old teenagers reported missing from the Northfield area of Aberdeen.

Thanawoot Murdoch and Riaaz Meah were last seen in Tillydrone on Tuesday evening and police and family are concerned for their welfare.

Thanawoot and Riaaz are believed to have travelled to Warrington, England, and may still be in this area.

Thanawoot is described as 6ft 1ins tall, of stocky build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jumper, black North Face jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Riaaz is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black Nike jogging bottoms and grey Nike Air Max trainers.

Inspector Graeme Penny, of Aberdeen Bucksburn Police Station, said: “Along with the teenagers’ family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Thanawoot and Riaaz’s welfare and are keen to locate them as soon as possible. It is known that they travelled to the Warrington area in England and I would urge anyone who has seen them to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1059 of 8 April.