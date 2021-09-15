News / Local Missing Aberdeen teenager Lonni Forbes found ‘safe and well’ By Lauren Taylor 15/09/2021, 6:57 am Police confirm the missing Aberdeen teen has been found 'safe and well'. A teenager reported missing from Aberdeen has been traced by the police. Lonni Forbes was last seen in the Stockethill area of Aberdeen at around 4pm on Monday, September 13. Police have now confirmed the 15-year-old has been found “safe and well”. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe