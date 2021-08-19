News / Local Missing Aberdeen teen found safe and well By Lauren Robertson 19/08/2021, 1:55 pm Updated: 19/08/2021, 1:57 pm Missing teen Nicki Davidson has been found. A 13-year-old who was reported missing in Aberdeen has been found safe and well. Nicki Davidson was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen in the Seaton area of the city. The teen, known as Junior, has since been found “safe and well”. Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal to find Nicki. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe