Missing Aberdeen man traced ‘safe and well’ by police

A 74-year-old man who was earlier reported missing from Aberdeen has been traced ‘safe and well’.
Robin Green was last seen around midday at Craigton Park.
Police later confirmed he had been located.
A statement from Police Scotland read: “Police Scotland can confirm that Robin Green missing from the Aberdeen area has been traced safe and well.
“Police Scotland would like to thank everyone involved for their assistance.”
