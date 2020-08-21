Missing man last seen in Aberdeen traced ‘safe and well’

A man has been traced “safe and well” following a missing person appeal by police.
Police have confirmed that David Cameron has been traced in the Salcoats area.
The 31 year-old-man was reported missing early this morning from the Westburn Road area of Aberdeen.
Officers have thanked members of the public who shared the appeal.
