Missing man last seen in Aberdeen traced ‘safe and well’

by Ana Da Silva
21/08/2020, 7:49 am Updated: 21/08/2020, 9:47 am
A man has been traced “safe and well” following a missing person appeal by police.

Police have confirmed that David Cameron has been traced in the Salcoats area.

The 31 year-old-man was reported missing early this morning from the Westburn Road area of Aberdeen.

Officers have thanked members of the public who shared the appeal.

