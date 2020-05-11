Missing Aberdeen man traced safe and well

A missing Aberdeen man has been traced “safe and well.”
Calum Armstrong was declared missing earlier on today but has now been found by police.
They thanked the public for their assistance with their inquiries.
MISSING PERSON – CALUM ARMSTRONG – TRACED
Police Scotland are pleased to report that Calum Armstrong reported missing has been traced safe and well. We would like to thank the public who assisted with our enquiries. pic.twitter.com/gVDQCRP54R
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) May 11, 2020
