Missing Aberdeen man traced safe and well

by Callum Main
11/05/2020, 1:27 pm Updated: 11/05/2020, 2:58 pm


A missing Aberdeen man has been traced “safe and well.”

Calum Armstrong was declared missing earlier on today but has now been found by police.

They thanked the public for their assistance with their inquiries.