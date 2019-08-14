Missing Aberdeen man traced

A missing man from Aberdeen has been traced.

Keith Roger, 52, was reported missing on Friday, and a Ford Ka he had access to was discovered overturned and abandoned.

Officers were called to the scene on the B993 Kemnay and Monymusk road at 5.05am on the same day.

A statement from police said: “Police Scotland can confirm that Keith Roger, who was reported missing from his home in Aberdeen, has been traced safe and well in the Pitlochry area.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared our appeals and provided information.”