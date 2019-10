A missing man from Aberdeen has been traced safe and well.

Police had appealed for information to find Kevin Buchan, 33, after he was last seen in Bridge of Don at 11.50am today.

A statement from police said: “We are pleased to confirm that missing man, Kevin Buchan, has been traced safe and well.

“The 33-year-old was reported missing on Monday, 21 October and found safe and well earlier this evening in Edinburgh.

“Officers wish to thank all those who shared our appeals for information.”