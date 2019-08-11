Missing Aberdeen man thought to have taken bus to Stonehaven

Police have renewed an appeal for help to trace a missing Aberdeen man who is thought to have boarded a bus to Stonehaven.

Keith Roger, 52, was reported missing on Friday, and a Ford Ka he had access to was discovered overturned and abandoned. Officers were called to the scene on the B993 Kemnay and Monymusk road at 5.05am.

Chief Inspector David Howieson said: “Given the passage of time since Mr Roger was last seen there are clearly concerns regarding his wellbeing.

“Our inquiries suggest a male fitting the description of Mr Roger boarded a bus from Union Square, Aberdeen, bound for Stonehaven at about 1.30pm on Friday and got off the bus in the Cowie Bridge area of Stonehaven.

“We would appeal to anyone who has seen Mr Roger or a male fitting his description or who was on the Aberdeen to Stonehaven bus on Friday to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0547 of 9 August.”

Mr Roger is described as 6ft in height, of medium build and has close cropped grey/white hair which is balding.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, dark jeans and black and white trainers.