Missing Aberdeen man, linked to numerous pubs across the city, traced safe and well

Missing Aberdeen man, James Donnelly, has been located.

The 64-year-old, who was last seen in the Inverurie Road area of the city on Monday, has been traced safe and well according to police.

A statement said: “Thank you very much for sharing our post on James Donnelly (64) who was missing from his home in Aberdeen.

“James has now been traced and is safe and well.

“Thank you again.”