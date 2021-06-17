Missing Aberdeen man Lee Munro found

A man reported missing from Aberdeen in the early hours of this morning has been traced.
Lee Munro was last seen as 12.45am today within the city, and police were appealing for information.
The police have now announced that the 21-year-old has been traced and have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe