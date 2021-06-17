Show Links
News / Local

Missing Aberdeen man Lee Munro found

By Lauren Taylor
17/06/2021, 10:13 am Updated: 17/06/2021, 10:24 am
A man reported missing from Aberdeen in the early hours of this morning has been traced.

Lee Munro was last seen as 12.45am today within the city, and police were appealing for information.

The police have now announced that the 21-year-old has been traced and have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.