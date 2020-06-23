Missing Aberdeen man Jamie may have travelled to Inverness

A man reported missing from Aberdeen may have travelled to Inverness, according to police.

Jamie Douglas was last seen in the George Street area at around 10am on Sunday.

The 40-year-old is around 6ft 2in tall, with short brown hair, average build and a scar on his right temple.

Officers believe he may be using public transport and might have travelled to the Inverness area.

Sergeant Fiona Duncan said: “Inquiries are ongoing to trace Jamie Douglas, who was reported missing from the Cornhill area of Aberdeen on Sunday, 21 June.

“We believe that he’s travelling by public transport and may be headed North towards the Inverness area. Anyone with information is urged to contact us on 101, quoting reference 0780 of June 22.”