A missing Aberdeen man has been traced safe and well.

Georden Bruce Williamson was last seen in Aberdeen at 11pm last night and police say he may have travelled to Dundee.

However, officers have confirmed this afternoon the 27-year-old has been found safe and well.

We can confirm that Georden Williamson who was reported missing has been traced safe and well. Thanks for sharing the original appeal. — NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) July 29, 2019

