Missing Aberdeen man found safe in London

by David Walker
05/05/2020, 2:41 pm Updated: 05/05/2020, 9:02 pm
Post Thumbnail

A missing Aberdeen man has been found safe and well.

Police launched an appeal to find Derek Robertson earlier today after he was reported missing in London.

Officers have confirmed he has been traced “safe and well” in London.

 