Missing Aberdeen man found safe in London

A missing Aberdeen man has been found safe and well.
Police launched an appeal to find Derek Robertson earlier today after he was reported missing in London.
Officers have confirmed he has been traced “safe and well” in London.
Police Scotland can confirm that Derek Robertson (55) who had been reported missing from Aberdeen has been traced safe and well in London.
The public are thanked for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/PhoPwfG5W6
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) May 5, 2020
Our free web and ePaper offer to help you stay informed in these challenging times
3 months free access to our web and ePaper pack including Premium articles.Subscribe