A missing Aberdeen man has been found safe and well.

Alistair Cunningham was last seen in the Cornhill area of the city on Sunday.

It was believed he may have travelled to Bucksburn on Monday.

There had been growing concern for the 56-year-old’s welfare.

However, officers have confirmed this afternoon Alistair had been traced safe and well.

