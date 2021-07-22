Missing Aberdeen man, 64, Andrew Goldie traced safe and well

An Aberdeen man, who was reported missing on Wednesday, has been traced safe and well.
Police issued an appeal for information to help find Andrew Goldie from Berryden earlier today.
The 64-year-old was reported missing after he was last seen in the Great Western Road area at around 8pm yesterday.
Officers have now confirmed Mr Goldie has been traced safe and well, and thanked the public for their assistance.
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) July 22, 2021
