The father of a missing man whose clothes were found on a north-east beach has made an emotional plea for his son to make one phone call.

Alastair Done has not been seen since a dog walker spotted him at Balmedie Beach on January 5 and police said a specialist team of divers have been searching the Aberdeen coastline this week.

The 25-year-old’s mother Faith made the 760-mile round trip from her home in Cheshire to Aberdeen on Monday to speak to some of the last people who saw her son.

Now, Alastair’s father Nick has urged his son to pick up the phone.

“I truly believe he is still alive. I won’t believe he is dead until I see his body,” said Nick.

He added: “I just want him to pick up the phone and call to say he is OK. That is all his mother and I want.”

Police said Alastair travelled from Crewe in his native Cheshire on January 4 and got off at Aberdeen Rail Station.

He travelled to Balmedie and stayed at the White Horse Inn on Old Road overnight.

The following morning, on January 5, he bought food and soft drinks from Premier Stores on Eigie Road, Balmedie, at around 11am.

Witnesses told police he was at Balmedie Beach that afternoon and officers recovered personal items and clothing about a mile north of the beach car park.

Nick said: “Alastair had a black rucksack with him, so it seems he has changed his clothes, left his old clothes on the beach and taken the bag with him. I see it as a good sign.”

He added: “On her visit to Aberdeen, Faith called in at the bed and breakfast he stayed in (The White Horse Inn) and the staff there told her Alastair’s behaviour was normal and the shop staff said the same.

“Police Scotland have been in touch to say their divers are searching the sea.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A police spokeswoman confirmed divers were being used in the search.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “We are still trying to establish exactly why Alastair would come here though, so I would urge anyone who knows him from his hometown and has information to get in touch.

“If he sees or hears this appeal, I would ask him to get in touch with us immediately.”

Alastair is described as being about 5ft 11in, has a “buzz” haircut and wears glasses.

When last seen he was wearing a black hooded fleece, black walking boots, carrying a green shopping bag and a black rucksack with a blue roll-mat attached.

Call 101 with information quoting reference MP190100059.