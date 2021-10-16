News / Local Missing 83-year-old man from Peterhead found ‘safe and well’ By Lauren Taylor 16/10/2021, 5:02 pm James Watson has been found safely. A Peterhead pensioner reported missing early this morning has been found safe and well. Police issued an urgent appeal to find James Watson, 83, after he was last seen in the town’s Copelandhill Crescent around 4am. They were growing increasingly concerned for the pensioner’s safety. Officers have now said they are “pleased to confirm” that Mr Watson has been found safe and well. Update – missing man James Watson – traced safe and wellWe are pleased to confirm that James Watson, 83, reported… Posted by North East Police Division on Saturday, 16 October 2021 Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe