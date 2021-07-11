Police believe that a missing 16-year-old boy could be in the Aberdeen area.

Lewis Thorpe was reported missing from Dunkeld on July 8.

He was last seen at around 8.45pm on Wednesday, July 7 in the Butterstone area.

Lewis has links to Peterhead, so police are exploring the option that he could have travelled to Aberdeen.

They believe he could be in the Aberdeen city centre or Peterhead areas.

He is described to be around 5ft 9in tall and of a slim build, with short brown hair.

When he was last seen, Lewis was wearing a black jumper and grey combat jogging trousers.

Police are appealing for help in locating the missing teen.

Inspector Gillian Thomson, of Tayside response policing, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Lewis and are seeking the public’s assistance to help trace him.

“Lewis has links to the St Helens, Merseyside and Peterhead areas and may have travelled to either of these locations.”

Anyone who may have seen Lewis, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 101 and quote incident 3462 of July 7.