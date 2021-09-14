News / Local Missing 15-year-old Lonni Forbes last seen in Stockethill area of Aberdeen By Lauren Robertson 14/09/2021, 4:33 pm Updated: 14/09/2021, 5:23 pm Missing 15-year-old Lonni Forbes. Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a missing 15-year-old girl. Lonni Forbes was last seen in the Stockethill area of Aberdeen at around 4pm on Monday, September 13. She is described as being around 5ft tall and has long hair that is dyed red. When she was last seen, Lonni was wearing black leggings, a blue jacket and grey Nike trainers. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact police on 101 or via the website, quoting incident PS-20210914-0029. Missing Person – Lonni Forbes (age 15), Aberdeen Officers in Aberdeen are appealing for information to help trace a… Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, 14 September 2021 Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe