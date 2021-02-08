A north-east charity forced to postpone its calendar of events due to Covid-19 is hosting a day-long webinar later this month.

Miscarriage Information Support Service (MISS), an organisation helping women and their partners who have lost a child, will host Aberdeen’s first nutrition and fertility webinar on Tuesday February 23.

Running from 9.30am to 3pm, viewers will have the opportunity to hear from a range of expert speakers who will be discussing multiple different topics.

Speakers include Sandra Greenbank, a nutritional therapist focusing on food, nutrition and adequate movement and sleep, Hannah Pearn, Tracey Johnson, Alison Hall, Beverley Sarstedt, Alpesh Doshi, Tet Yap, and reflexologist, author and lecturer Barbara Scott.

There will also be a MISS Showcase, showing pre-recorded videos from local businesses and charities providing support to the charity, and multiple Q&A sessions taking place throughout the day.

Each session will last 30 minutes and take place on video conferencing platform Zoom.

The aim of the event is to bring together a full range of services to those on their fertility journey and enable attendees to learn from speakers sharing evidence-based solutions and best practice across a range of disciplines.

The webinar is sponsored by Owl Berry and Bonding with Baby.

Miss became a registered charity in 2019 and was founded by Abi Clarke.

It has hosted a number of online fundraising events and initiatives to spread awareness during the pandemic, as well as prior to the outbreak.

For more information on how to join the webinar, named Fertility – A Truly Holistic Approach, email info@misscarriageinfosuppservice.co.uk

Alternatively, visit the MISS Facebook page.