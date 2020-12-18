Mirrie Dancers set to light up north-east charity sculpture trail

An Aberdeen communications firm has partnered with an award-winning artist as part of a forthcoming sculpture trail.

Jasmine, which provides print and communications services, is a sponsor of cancer support charity CLAN’s Light the North campaign, which aims to bring a 50-strong sculpture trail to the north-east in 2021.

As part of the initiative, Jasmine chose from more than 50 sculpture designs before opting for that of artist Amrit Singh, known as MrASingh.

The Birmingham based artist, who is known for producing vibrant ink art, has been featured on numerous television shows including the children’s channel, CBBC.

The design chosen by Jasmine is titled “Mirrie Dancers”, which is based on the beauty and the mystery of the Northern Lights, using the term commonly used in the northern isles.

Amrit said: “I work with patterns and was fascinated by the stories of the Aurora Borealis, and also the incredible topography which is found in north-east Scotland.

“I live in the midlands in England, so the combination of the ocean, land and sky in one place is mesmerising to me.

“The sculpture will represent north-east Scotland’s incredible natural environment, featuring the sky coming alive with the Mirrie Dancers.”

MrASingh has been involved with sculpture trails before, although the 3m tall lighthouse is a unique canvas.

He said: “I have to have the lighthouse on a wheeled platform so that I can turn it as I paint, and luckily I moved into a new studio space in February which gives me high enough ceilings to be able to create the artwork the way I want to.”

The CLAN Light the North campaign was due to take place in Autumn 2020 but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now anticipated to take place in spring 2021.

Jasmine MD Steve Clark is looking forward to the sculpture trail and is confident it will be a huge success with the support of the people of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

He said: “As a company that has been in Aberdeen for more than three decades, we are excited to see the trail come to life next year.

“Jasmine has had a close association with CLAN for more than 30 years and we have been impressed over and over again by the commitment of the staff and volunteers in caring for those affected by cancer in our society.

“Jasmine is proud to be a sponsor for the Light the North trail, and we eagerly look forward to seeing the finished Mirrie Dancer sculpture. We welcome this exciting event to the city, after what has been a difficult year for us all.

“We have an incredible history for innovation in this part of the world and we have worked hard to earn our reputation as an exciting place to do business. As a local company, we are committed to continuing to support our customers and charitable partners to drive the city forwards again in 2021.”

Fiona Fernie, CLAN’s head of income generation and business development, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Jasmine who have been great supporters of CLAN for many years now, and we’re excited to have them join us in helping to Light the North next year.

“We hope that this project will be a fantastic source of enjoyment to the whole of the north-east and Northern Isles while helping to shine a light on our cancer support services, and our amazing local businesses like Jasmine.

“It has been a tough year for us all, but it’s been really heartening to know that we have such strong support from the business community.”