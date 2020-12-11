Miriam Margolyes to add extra sparkle to VSA’s Christmas celebrations

Aberdeen charity VSA’s Christmas extravaganza is being given some extra sparkle with backing from award-winning actress Miriam Margolyes.

The annual festive fundraiser usually takes place in person at St Machar’s Cathedral, but the social care organisation has been forced to move the 2020 celebrations online.

A Guid Noel will premiere on Monday, December 21, with hopes it will drive donations to support its services for vulnerable children and adults.

Directed by Scottish actor John Bett and presented by singer Fiona Kennedy, it promises a “stellar” cast of entertainers.

And this year Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films, will undertake a special reading for the show.

She said: ”I am very proud and happy to be part of a Scottish event.

“My father was born in the Gorbals in 1899 and I love reinforcing my links.

“VSA is a magnificent organisation, which does tremendous work. Big hugs to you all.”

Other names on the roster include broadcasters Robert Lovie and Norman Macleod and royal composer Paul Mealor.

The VSA and St Machar’s Cathedral choirs, harpist Irene Watt and the Granite City Singers will also perform.

Fiona Kennedy, who has been supporting the charity for more than 30 years, said: “We all know the world is in turmoil just now and charities are really suffering from the postponing and cancelling of fundraising events.

“VSA is a charity which is not only incredibly close to my heart, but one in which I am tremendously proud to be their honorary president.

“I hope this festive celebration will not only bring joy this Christmas to all who watch it, but that it also raises some money for this fantastic local charity which has helped generations of Aberdonians.”

Jennifer Mitchell from VSA said: “We are delighted to be able to move our annual Christmas celebration online.

“This year has been incredibly difficult for everyone, but we hope the event will help bring some joy and laughter this festive season to all who watch it.

“The advantage of it being online is that you can watch it at any time during the holidays and we naturally hope those who are in a position to do so can make a donation online to help us raise much-needed funds for us to continue our work with vulnerable children and adults.”

Further information about the event and VSA’s Christmas appeal can be found at giving.vsa.org.uk.