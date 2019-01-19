Project is helping north-east residents from other European countries access support

A project is working with people from other European countries to overcome barriers they face getting dementia support.

The aim is to ensure those with the illness, and their families and carers, can make best use of help across Aberdeen.

It is a result of work by Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Organisations to link up charity and voluntary dementia support provision.

The project will work with community champions, people from European ethnic minorities living with dementia and with charities and volunteers.

Project co-ordinator Anna Dzianach said: “By working together to identify barriers and find solutions, we can help to ensure that support is not only a right, but a reality for people from European ethnic minority backgrounds living with dementia in Aberdeen.”

You can find out more about the project by emailing Anna at Anna.Dzianach@acvo.org.uk